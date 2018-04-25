Coney Island Kicks Off 2018 Season by Taking PLAY to New Heights

CINCINNATI, Ohio — May 26 marks the opening of the 132th season at Coney Island and there is a lot of new fun to be had at Coney this summer!

Coney Island is thrilled to be kicking off the summer by bringing North America’s largest mobile Ferris wheel-style ride to Cincinnati. The Island Wheel will open for 6 weeks on May 26. This exciting 155-foot ride will take families soaring above and beyond, giving 360-degree views of Coney Island, the Ohio River, and more. At night, the wheel comes alive with more than a half million LED points of light, visible for miles around. The Island Wheel will be located adjacent to the park’s popular Sunlite Water Adventure area, towards the Riverbend Music Center. Families can take the massive Island Wheel for an unforgettable spin from May 26 through July 8. Wheel admission per rider is only $5.

New for 2018, Coney Island is partnering with ThinkTV and CET to create a “beyond broadcast” experience that incorporates popular PBS Kids characters with a “play and learn” environment. Included will be interactives that have been chosen specifically to align with the PBS Kids mission of building imagination and curiosity. Starting with the new PBS Kids Backyard, a playground area for kids to climb, slide, play, and learn. When it’s time to cool down or calm down, parents and kids can head to the new PBS Kids Quiet Time area. PBS Kids Quiet Time area allows moms and their little ones a cool quiet place to step away from the sun and crowds for a needed break. The room is equipped with two private breast-feeding stations, changing tables, private restroom, and a quiet space for kids to relax. This new space is equipped with PBS Kids “quiet time” videos to aid in calming little ones and perhaps help foster nap time. Also, be sure to look for a very special lunch event with Daniel Tiger on Memorial Day weekend!

Guests of all ages are sure to have a fun-filled summer at Coney with the addition of new live shows, renovated mini golf course, and new paddle boats on Lake Como. Families will love taking in one of the three new live shows: the Circus Mojo, where kids can join the cast for a chance to perform a few circus tricks, a new Country music show, Love My Country, that will keep toes tapping with contemporary and patriotic county hits, and a 90’s Mixtape show, with all of the greatest hits. Nothing says summer fun with the family like playing putt-putt together at the newly renovated mini golf course featuring nine famous Cincinnati landmarks, like the Brent Spence Bridge. Floating on Lake Como will be new paddle boats that kids will be in awe of – graceful Swans and daring Dragons! These new paddle boats will be a sight to see and even more fun to ride around the lake.

“Since last year’s renovations at Sunlite Water Adventure were so well received by our guests, we’ve brought that same sense of excitement to the Rides & Attractions side of the park.” says Sally Derrick, VP of Marketing. “Our guests will see new theming, bright colors, fresh paint, and new signs creating a playful atmosphere for families to enjoy together.” Many rides have been updated including the popular rollercoaster, The Python, which will have a brand-new look that will have kids and adults alike excited to ride through the jungle.

Be sure to mark your calendar for all the Coney Island Special Events this summer! Lots of family favorite events are returning.

This Mother’s Day, May 13, guests can treat their moms to an unlimited brunch buffet in historical Moonlite Gardens which also includes a carriage ride around Lake Como, admission to Coney Island and to the Appalachian Festival. Coney will also offer a second buffet option in Moonlite Pavilion which includes admission to Appalachian Festival. Visit coneyislandpark.com/event/mothers-day-brunch-2018 for more information.

On Memorial Day weekend, celebrate the official kick off of the season with the opening of Sunlite Water Adventure, Coney’s Rides & Attractions, and the Island Wheel.

The annual LaRosa’s Balloon Glow will be held on July 3. Hot air balloons of every color illuminate the night skies at dusk followed by a spectacular Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks display over the banks of Lake Como to end the evening. Families can spend that day at the park visiting Sunlite Water Adventure and Rides & Attractions.

Countries from around the world will be competing in Coney Island’s annual international firework competition, Fire Up the Night on September 22. Three countries will compete for international bragging rights and Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks will end the evening with a fantastic finale over Lake Como. This fun night out includes live entertainment, Coney’s Rides & Attractions and more.

Fall-O-Ween returns the first three weekends in October (Oct 6,7,13,14,20,21). This fun fall event features rides, shows and pumpkin throws. Families can enjoy activities together including a Trick or Treat trail, hayrides, pumpkin launching, Apple Pie School, live shows, petting farm, pony rides, mini golf and more! Coney’s rides will also be open during the event.

Moonlite Garden Dance Parties are the place to be on Fridays in the summer!