Ulet Waterpark Received The Very First Award!

Polin Waterparks is honored to announce that The Ulet Waterpark has been awarded for the contribution to the development of social and cultural life of Ulyanovsk at the International Golden Pony Award Ceremony – Moscow edition on March 1, 2018.

2018 Award Ceremony realized in Moscow at Coliseum Hall at VDNKh, during the 20th Anniversary of International RAAPA Exhibition. Mr. Akexey Rogov (Алексей Рогов), Head of the Alexandrovskiy Sad (Александровский Сад) Group of Companies and Mr. Igor Arinakhin (Игорь Аринахин), Director of Ulet Aquapark (Аквапарк Улёт) and Polin Waterparks team thanks to the creation of modern aquapark due to high standards of quality received the award as the representatives of Ulet Aquapark. Also, Polin Waterparks received the Best Exhibit Award for five years in a row starting from 2014 during the RAAPA Expo.

International Golden Pony Award has recognized the excellence of over 300 international leisure operators since 2002.

Ulet Waterpark is one of the largest waterparks in the Volga Region of Russia. The waterpark was opened in December 2015 in the city of Ulyanovsk on the territory of Alexandrovsky Sad. The two-storey building of the waterpark with 12.500 square meters includes 10 water attractions,thereare 7 water slides by Polin Waterparks and 3 pools. The Ulet Waterpark is the first fully themed waterpark in Russia, featuring a seaport town theme.