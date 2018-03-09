Spectacular Dinner and Show at Smoky Mountain Adventures Brings Music, Comedy, Fun and Food Together for World-Class 2018 Celebration

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — The marvel of acrobatics, aerial wonders, and incredible entertainment create memorable moments for guests experiencing the Spectacular Dinner and Show at Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Adventures when it debuts on Friday, March 16 in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

This family-oriented fun-filled action and spectacle begins upon entering through Outpost, the area where old-time games, Dolly trivia, Magical Memories (where children of any age can transform into a Princess or lovable characters) and snacks can be purchased to enhance what is about to be experienced in the main area known as Celebration Ridge.

Upon entering Celebration Ridge, the dining experience begins with a fabulous four-course feast. This mouth-watering meal treats guests to tantalizing tastes of creamy vegetable soup, homemade biscuits, sugar-cured ham, pan fried chicken, signature macaroni and cheese, sweet potato delight, and a specialty dessert. Adding spice and the flavor of fun to the show’s meal are the exuberance and whimsy of comedic characters that will take guests through the first of a series of adventures that make up this dynamic show.

The real celebration and thrills begin with music, dance, special effects and acrobatics led by an energetic Master of Ceremonies and his songstress partner, set in a small Smoky Mountain town preparing itself for an epic celebration. Performances and breathtaking showmanship soon take center stage as the cast creates true excitement through a combination of feats rarely seen together in a single show. Experience tumblers that fascinate the eyes, music that sparks a song in every heart, and acrobatic feats that touch the heart and soul, combined with laughter and smiles that bring families and memories to the forefront of this mountain celebration of life and love. Visitors will be amazed by the seemingly impossible feat that is the amazing Fire-wheel, twirling and spinning several stories high with incredible precision and creating a sense of wonder.

“Our show will cause your spirit to soar,” said Smoky Mountain Adventures General Manager Jamie Parrish. “I watch our amazing company of performers nightly and see something new and exciting that amazes me every time. We can’t wait to share that celebration spirit with each of our visitors.”

This Spectacular Dinner and Show quickly becomes a passport to a world of wonder, laughter and memories seldom found in the hubbub of today’s world.