Nickelodeon Universe theme park at Mall of America celebrates 10 years of slime-filled fun

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Ten years ago, Mall of America and Nickelodeon joined forces to create the first ever Nickelodeon Universe indoor theme park where the world of Nickelodeon and its characters come to life. Every year, millions visit this one of a kind themed destination, and on March 17, Nickelodeon Universe will celebrate its 10th birthday with fans of all ages and a special 10-hour birthday event.

“Nickelodeon is one of the most beloved entertainment brands and we couldn’t be happier celebrating our partnership of 10 years together,” said SVP of Business Development and Marketing Jill Renslow. “Since opening Nickelodeon Universe, we’ve thrilled, excited, slimed and delighted millions of guests with larger than life events, new rides and attractions!”

To commemorate a decade of fun, entertainment, and of course, SLIME, Mall of America will celebrate for 10 hours straight on Saturday, March 17 with a different event every hour. The festivities will begin with an orange velvet rope drop and a streamer cannon blast to kick off the celebration, followed by a variety of activities, character meet and greets, messes and cupcakes.

“The grand opening of Nickelodeon Universe over a decade ago was a pivotal moment for our brand, allowing families to interact with Nickelodeon shows and characters they love on exhilarating rides and attractions,” said Executive Vice President of The Nick experience Sharon Cohen. “We look forward to our continued partnership with Mall of America and bringing many more hours upon hours of excitement for fans of all ages.”

The seven-acre Nickelodeon Universe theme park is located inside Mall of America, the nation’s largest retail and entertainment center. It features 27 rides and attractions including thrilling roller coasters and the longest indoor zipline in North America. The theme park is home to many Nickelodeon character favorites like SpongeBob SquarePants, Dora the Explorer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and PAW Patrol.