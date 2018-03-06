An army of Lego dragons arrive at Legoland Castle Hotel as master model builders prepare the deluxe-themed hotel for its April 27 opening!

CARLSBAD, Calif. — LEGO dragons, swords, crossbows, helmets and woodland animals such as butterflies, cats and field mice are just some of the more than 2,000 LEGO models that Master Model Builders have begun to install in LEGOLAND California Resort’s new 250- room LEGOLAND Castle Hotel opening on April 27, 2018. Guests will be treated to more than six LEGO models in each room designed specifically for one of three room themes: Magic Wizard, Royal Princess or Knights and Dragons. More than 130 LEGO dragon models will reside in the Resort’s latest hotel addition, adding to a completely immersive experience designed for children and their families. The Hotel’s largest models will be the LEGO Royal Statue and LEGO Magic Wizard which will be installed later this month.

Construction on North America’s first LEGOLAND Castle Hotel continues as builders finish work on the Hotel’s Grand Hall (lobby), Dragon’s Den Restaurant and the pool located in the Hotel’s Royal Courtyard. The Courtyard will also feature play structures, a stage for entertainment and a big movie screen for families to enjoy. LEGOLAND California Resort is accepting reservations for LEGOLAND Castle Hotel.