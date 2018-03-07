AAMCF $5,000 J. Richard Oltmann Scholarship applications closing soon

Elk Grove Village, IL – March 6, 2018 – The AAMCF is accepting applications for the $5,000 J. Richard Oltman Scholarship through Thursday, March 15, 2018.

About AAMCF – J. Richard Oltmann Scholarship

J. Richard Oltman is an industry icon who celebrated life as an accomplished operator, location owner, game designer and all around industry innovator. His passion and generosity for the industry we’re unsurpassed. From classed and tours at his Enchanted Castle location to one-on-one consulting sessions with industry colleagues, Richard dedicated his life to the betterment of our industry.

In keeping with his generous spirit, passion for the industry and focus on education, his family worked with the AAMCF to establish the J. Richard Oltmann Memorial Scholarship Fund.

New This Year

The AAMCF has opened up applications to any high school senior sponsored by a member of AAMA that’s entering as a full time student in a 2 or 4 year fully accredited college or university in the fall of 2018. The applicant needs a letter of recommendation from an AAMA member. This is different from last year when it was limited to a family member of an AAMA member company.

“Everyone knows that today, the cost of higher education is a huge burden for a family to bear,” said AAMCF Chairman, David Cohen. “The Oltmann family and we at AAMCF believe the size of this scholarship will help offset some of this cost and allow a well deserving individual the opportunity to fulfill their dream of obtaining a college education.”

How to Apply for the J. Richard Oltmann Memorial Scholarship

Applications are being accepted through Thursday March 15, 2018. To apply, visit www.ggbcf.org/scholarships and search J. Richard Oltmann Memorial Scholarship