Bruce Quay named COO of Aquatic Development Group

COHOES, New York — Aquatic Development Group (ADG), designers and builders of water parks and recreational water park attractions, today announced the assignment of Bruce Quay as Chief Operation Officer.

Bruce has been leading and growing businesses in the manufacturing, distribution, and commercial services sectors for over 30 years, working with such companies as GE and Cookson Group PLC, and as President and owner of companies within the aquatic sector. As CEO of Cookson Plastic Molding, Bruce transformed the Recreational Products Division into North America’s premier swimming pool products manufacturer via innovative customer support programs, new product development and globalization.

Bruce was EVP of ADG in the early 2000’s, leading the company’s manufacturing division where he helped spur growth within the organization and industry as a whole including the introduction of FlowRider® to the North American market. He returns today as our Chief Operating Officer. Bruce graduated from Hope College in Michigan with a BA in economics and business administration.