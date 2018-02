GIBSONTON, Fla. — The 50th Anniversary Gibtown Showmensclub (IISA) Trade Show is underway in Gibsonton, FL, through Feb. 9. The annual event presents the largest array of amusement industry products and services from around the world.

This year, there are over 300 different exhibits, including 27 new exhibitors and 20 major rides (check out the new Y Factor from Wisdom).

See you ’round the grounds!