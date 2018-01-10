HAuNTcon Announces Silent Auction with all Proceeds Benefitting Magic Wheelchair

Trumbull, Conn. — Haunters around from around the country are set to take over New Orleans this week for HAuNTcon: The Haunted Attraction National Tradeshow and Convention. The event takes place January 12-15 in New Orleans and provides a forum for the haunt community to connect with one another while discovering new products, education and best practices. Along with several new features this year, the event has announced a LIVE build of an ossuary crypt that will be auctioned to attendees. All proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization, Magic Wheelchair.

Beginning Friday, January 12, the team from Davis Graveyard will begin to construct the 8×16 ossuary starting with raw plywood, all the way up to adding detailed painting and finishing touches on Sunday, January 14. The ossuary will include products from featured sponsors including lighting from Gantom Lighting & Controls, skulls and bones from Skeleton Store and foam from Hot Wire Foam Factory.

Those interested in including the ossuary in their 2018 haunt are invited to participate in a silent auction with all proceeds benefitting Magic Wheelchair, a nonprofit organization that seeks to put a smile on the face of every child in a wheelchair by building epic wheelchair costumes.

Ryan and Lana Weimer, the founders of Magic Wheelchair, have five children, three of whom were born with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, which requires the use of wheelchairs for the entirety of their lives. Each Halloween, Ryan made the biggest, “baddest” costumes he could for his sons, Keaton and Bryce. Once the news of these costumes spread, Ryan began receiving requests from parents around the world asking if he would transform their kid’s wheelchairs into “magic”. In 2015, Ryan and Lana decided to make that happen and start Magic Wheelchair.

Attendees are invited to learn more about Magic Wheelchair by visiting their booth, #109, directly across from the ossuary build.

For those interested in participating in the silent auction, bids will be accepted through 3:00pm on Sunday, January 14. The winning bid will be announced and proceeds will be presented to Magic Wheelchair at 4:30pm.