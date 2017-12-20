Intercard hires Michael Dishian as CFO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Intercard has hired Michael Dishian as its chief financial officer. A corporate finance expert with a Big 4 accounting background, Dishian has more than 30 years of experience as an accountant, controller and CFO for large and growing companies. As Intercard continues to expand its global business in debit card technology, Dishian will direct strategic planning and budget development and supervise purchasing and manufacturing.

Dishian has worked extensively with technology companies, manufacturers and distributors including Prism Medical US, Spartech Packaging Technologies, GatewayCDI and Corporate Express. Earlier in his career he was an accountant and auditor for several leading firms including Ernst & Whinney and Rubin, Brown, and Gornstein.

A long-time St. Louis resident, Dishian is an Eagle Scout and an assistant scoutmaster for Troop 353 of the Greater St. Louis Area Council. He credits his Eagle Scout training with helping him prepare for his business finance career. “Becoming an Eagle Scout is a very large task and you have to break it down into manageable pieces,” says Dishian. “Sometimes you have to be willing to go outside your comfort zone and deal with things that are new to you. You definitely have to show leadership.”

“Michael Dishian has helped several fast-growing international companies to operate in a more efficient and profitable way,” said Scott Sherrod, CEO of Intercard. “As Intercard continues to expand its global business, Michael will help us ensure that we enjoy continued success and sustainable growth as a reliable provider of market-leading debit card technology and services.”

Dishian graduated Drake University as a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in accounting and received his MBA in finance from St. Louis University. He is licensed in Missouri as a CPA and is certified by AICPA as a Chartered Global Management Accountant.