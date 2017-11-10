VR Coaster and Sensics Partner to Create All-in-one VR Headset Optimized for Theme Parks

ORLANDO, Fla. — VR Coaster and Sensics, leaders in VR on-ride attractions and location-based VR, today unveiled RideVR, a new all-in-one VR Headset. The headset builds on years of experience to solve key operational issues in theme parks.

VR roller coasters infused theme parks with fabulous new attractions. The coasters combine virtual reality with real forces, real drops and real airtime. The result is an exciting yet cost-effective way to upgrade existing rides. VR Coaster, inventors of this technology, have equipped more than 40 parks worldwide and hold the patent for using mobile VR headsets on rides.

Sensics and VR Coaster decided to partner to provide RideVR, the next-generation solution. It incorporates lessons learned from millions of guest experiences. The new RideVR all-in-one headset provides solutions to key operator issues:

Throughput. Higher throughput translates to higher revenue. Through patent-pending innovations, the time between coaster rides becomes much shorter. Fewer ride operators can help a larger number of guests.

Higher throughput translates to higher revenue. Through patent-pending innovations, the time between coaster rides becomes much shorter. Fewer ride operators can help a larger number of guests. Hygiene . The headset includes an inexpensive face mask that is hypo-allergenic, reusable and machine washable. Operators can replace it with a fresh mask as often as desired, in line with the operational strategy. Guests do not need to worry about sweat or other facial residue from previous users. Used masks can be set aside and sanitized all together at the end of the day.

. The headset includes an inexpensive face mask that is hypo-allergenic, reusable and machine washable. Operators can replace it with a fresh mask as often as desired, in line with the operational strategy. Guests do not need to worry about sweat or other facial residue from previous users. Used masks can be set aside and sanitized all together at the end of the day. No overheating . Improved thermal management results in longer uptime.

. Improved thermal management results in longer uptime. No consumer hardware . The RideVR is an entirely new device without any cell phone or other consumer hardware. Its precisely-controlled software allows for much more robust and reliable operations.

. The RideVR is an entirely new device without any cell phone or other consumer hardware. Its precisely-controlled software allows for much more robust and reliable operations. Battery management. The RideVR battery is separate from the processing unit. Operators can charge batteries while keeping the processing unit in use, or use a power cord for operations without batteries.

The RideVR battery is separate from the processing unit. Operators can charge batteries while keeping the processing unit in use, or use a power cord for operations without batteries. Optional: Travel-with-train. The RideVR headsets can optionally travel with each coaster car. Guests don their facemasks, head- and chinstraps in the queue-line and then simply snap in the display part once seated in the train.

The RideVR headsets can optionally travel with each coaster car. Guests don their facemasks, head- and chinstraps in the queue-line and then simply snap in the display part once seated in the train. Device and content management. Centralized device management monitors device health. Operators control software updates and content changes.

Centralized device management monitors device health. Operators control software updates and content changes. Improved visual experience. The RideVR headset’s 2880×1600 resolution provides more pixels than any other mobile consumer headsets. The infamous “screen door effect” is also diminished.

“Our work with dozens of theme parks led us to define exactly what we need from a great headset,” says Thomas Wagner, CEO of VR Coaster. “We found the perfect partner in Sensics to work with us to create this headset.”

“We combined VR Coaster’s operational experience with Sensics’ product expertise to meet the precise requirements of operators,” says Yuval Boger, CEO of Sensics. “There is a gap between what consumer headsets deliver and what theme parks need. The new RideVR closes this gap.”

Select theme park customers will deploy the RideVR headset in early 2018.

VR Coaster will provide more information at its booth at the IAAPA 2017 show in Orlando, Florida. Interested parties can also visit with Sensics at the CES show in Las Vegas in January 2018.