Two world-record roller coasters coming to Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The indoor Nickelodeon Universe theme park at American Dream will feature two record-breaking roller coasters by Gerstlauer. They consist of an intertwined Launched Euro-Fighter with a beyond-vertical drop and a Spinning Coaster whose cars rotate on a vertical axis as they move along the track.

“Featuring the best in family and adult entertainment, Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream has been designed to appeal to customers of all ages. By working with the best partners in the business, our park experience will be highly themed and offer one of a kind rides by Gerstlauer,” Don Ghermezian, President Triple Five.

The Euro-Fighter boasts the world record for the steepest roller coaster drop, while the Spinning Coaster will hold the titles of the world’s tallest and longest free spinning roller coaster. The two roller coasters will be intertwined, which means the combined 14 vehicles will run in and around each other. The kinetic energy in the space will be amazing and feature non-stop action.

“These two coasters, appealing to thrill seekers, will break three world-records combined! Gerstlauer has far exceeded our expectations with these new to market coasters and we’re excited to have them on this journey with us,” commented Gary Hanson, a management consultant at Triple Five.

“We have worked on many projects, but this will be unlike anything we have ever designed. Visitors to Nickelodeon Universe at American Dream are in for a great ride,” said Siegfried Gerstlauer, Managing Director of Gerstlauer Amusement Rides.

Visitors from around the world will see a large scale model of the roller coasters in the Gerstlauer booth (4847) at the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida from November 14-17. In addition, they can learn more about the experience at the booth of Gerstlauer’s sales partner, Ride Entertainment (5820).