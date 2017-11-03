Quassy Names New Extreme Raft Rides ‘Category 5 Rapids’

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. – If maneuvering down a raging river’s extreme rapids in a raft is on your bucket list, you can check it off next summer.

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark today announced that Category 5 Rapids – Extreme Waterslides will be the name of the new attractions currently under construction at the lakeside property here.

“We considered a number of names put on the table and Category (class) 5 really was the best fit as it relates to extreme river rapids rafting,” Quassy President Eric Anderson said of the selection. “While other elements in Splash Away Bay waterpark are certainly fun and exciting, these three new raft rides will take the experience to another level.”

Construction workers have been at Quassy since early September as more than 20 tractor-trailer loads of components have made their way in from Canadian supplier ProSlide Technology, Inc.

“Work is progressing as projected and the new attractions will open with the rest of the waterpark on Memorial Day weekend,” the park official added.

The new raft rides will have a combined length of more than 1,000 feet and are being located in what was a picnic grove area of the property adjacent to the existing waterpark.

“These are massive slides with each one providing a different experience,” Anderson explained. “They incorporate some of the newest and most exciting technology in our industry.”

The largest of the three giant slides will be a TantrumTWIST, also known as TORNADO, which will accommodate two-person rafts.

The patented funnel shape flushes riders up the TANTRUM walls, oscillates each tube multiple times and generates the suspended-weightlessness sensation that is unique to ProSlide funnel rides.

After dropping into the funnel, riders are swept up the wall to the equator line, which is actually perpendicular to the ground. The ride creates the illusion of going over the edge and keeps even the craziest thrill enthusiasts returning for more.

Two gigantic PIPEline serpentine slides will round out the three-ride attraction. The new slides will all depart from one platform and conclude in runoff troughs near Saturation Station interactive water play area. The PIPEline slides are designed for single our two-rider rafts.

“ProSlide is extremely proud to be the trusted partner to Quassy Amusement Park for every one of the waterslides at Splash Away Bay. We are thrilled to be working again with the Quassy team to add brand new guest experiences to Splash Away Bay,” said Phil Hayles, vice president business development, ProSlide Technology.

The waterpark expansion is the single-largest investment in the park’s history, Anderson noted.

“Within the past several years, we have invested heavily in the park with new water attractions, amusement rides and infrastructure improvements,” Anderson added. “Two new rides were added this year as well as our new candy shop and administration offices.”

Vast Improvements

In addition to the new slides, Quassy will also construct Splash Away Bay Café & Deck overlooking Lake Quassapaug. Guests at Quassy Beach and the waterpark will be able to purchase food and beverages at the café and enjoy rooftop seating.

In 2015 Quassy announced a multi-year plan to add new attractions to the waterpark. Last year Slide City, a five-slide complex for children, was introduced as the first phase of the strategy. In the amusement ride area, the park added Reverse Time, a large thrill ride. There will be a total of 15 waterslides in Splash Away Bay once the new project is completed.

“The opening of Saturation Station in 2003 really set the stage for the vast improvements we’ve been able to make in recent years,” noted George Frantzis II, a park owner.

“Wooden Warrior, our marquee roller coaster, opened in 2011 and we doubled the size of the waterpark in 2013. Those were monumental accomplishments for us – a small, family-owned business,” Frantzis added.