Diggerland USA debuts mischievous Night of the Living Machines experience

WEST BERLIN, N.J. – Every autumn, Diggerland USA kicks off the changing of seasons with Diggerfest, a gleesome fall extravaganza for the family filled with pumpkins, corn mazes and of course, heavy machinery. When the sun goes down this month, the facility will transform into a mystifying Halloween adventure, just spooky enough for the little ones to enjoy.

This year, America’s only construction-themed adventure park has added a hair-raising hayride into the unknown to their list of fall festivities dubbed Night of the Living Machines. The four-date experience is scheduled to take place select Friday and Saturday evenings in October from 6PM-10PM.

Night of the Living Machines is a free event for all annual members. General admission pricing applies to guests without memberships and may be purchased online. Park-goers have the leisure of driving, riding and operating Diggerland’s various attractions, in addition to everything the facility has to offer after dark.