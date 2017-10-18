Aquatic Development Group’s President and CEO, Ken Ellis, is inducted into the World Waterpark Hall Of Fame

COHOES, N.Y. — Aquatic Development Group (ADG) is proud to announce the WWA’s most recent inductee to the Hall of Fame, Ken Ellis. This prestigious honor is awarded to individuals who have had a substantial impact and contribution to our industry and Ken Ellis certainly fits that bill.



Even as a young child Ken Ellis always knew that he wanted to be involved in the waterpark industry. In high school Ken began working part-time for his dad, Herb Ellis. In 1987 he began selling wave systems and waterpark design/build projects, many of which are still operating today. Then in 1997, Ellis progressed to President and CEO of Aquatic Development Group, a position in which he has now served for more than 20 years.



Ellis is also the owner of several waterparks and resort properties including Camelback Resort, H2OBX Waterpark, and Kartrite Hotel & Indoor Waterpark which is currently under construction.



Whether it’s through his work with ADG or his ownership of so many successful waterpark properties, Ellis has established himself as an accomplished strategist, developer and marketer in all things water related. His vision and expertise in the aquatic industry has contributed to the success of some of the most highly attended indoor and outdoor waterparks in the U.S. and the attractions and equipment that his company designs and manufactures can be found in over 4,000 facilities across the globe.



“I am honored to have been inducted into the World Waterpark Hall of Fame, standing amongst many other influential patrons in the waterpark industry, “ said Ellis.



Ellis is especially proud that he and his father will share a place in the WWA Hall of Fame. Herb Ellis was one of the original inductees when the World Waterpark Association was founded.