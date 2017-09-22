“VR Splash Cabin” Fully immerses guests into gaming experience

TURKEY — Polin Waterparks (Turkey) & Lagotronics (Netherlands) are taking the experience to the next level with the new “Virtual-Reality Splash Cabin” aquatic attraction.

Using the latest technology in VR goggles, along with handheld shooters, guests will enter an otherworldly environment in which they will feel they are floating along streams and through villages on a remote island.. As they encounter a variety of different situations, they will participate in the greatest water battle of their lives, competing against other players to earn points and “stay alive.”

The next level of “Splash Cabin” gaming