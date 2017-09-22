“VR Splash Cabin” Fully immerses guests into gaming experience
By News Release | September 22, 2017
TURKEY — Polin Waterparks (Turkey) & Lagotronics (Netherlands) are taking the experience to the next level with the new “Virtual-Reality Splash Cabin” aquatic attraction.
Using the latest technology in VR goggles, along with handheld shooters, guests will enter an otherworldly environment in which they will feel they are floating along streams and through villages on a remote island.. As they encounter a variety of different situations, they will participate in the greatest water battle of their lives, competing against other players to earn points and “stay alive.”
Last fall, Polin introduced the Splash Cabin at IAAPA. That version of the game allows two players to engage in a fun, water-fueled battle with animated competitors using an interactive screen and mounted water shooters. Guests don 3D glasses – either Oculus Rift or HTC Vive – and play from inside a beach-bungalow-style cabin, scoring points by hitting moving targets while trying to avoid being hit themselves by waterjets shooting from screen-embedded nozzles.
The first installation of the Splash Cabin was announced last month when it opened at Aquafantasy Waterpark in Selçuk, İzmir, Turkey.
As Polin continuously innovates its product line via its recently certified Research and Development division as and R&D center, it partners with world-leading experts to develop games unlike any others on the market. For Splash Cabin, Polin partnered with Lagotronics (Venlo, Netherlands), a specialty firm that creates state-of-the-art technology and innovative solutions.
Advantages of the newest innovation
Now, Polin’s and Lagotronics’ second collaboration – the VR Splash Cabin – will be unveiled, pushing the envelope by using VR glasses and handheld water shooters. For smaller parks, the VR Splash Cabin covers a smaller footprint compared to its 3D Splash Cabin cousin. The VR version requires a space of 3.8 meters long x 3.6 meters wide of space (12.5 feet long x 12 feet wide).
The VR version creates a full 360-degree experience using the highest-resolution virtual-reality equipment on the market. Players will experience being “inside the game” while defending themselves using fully robust and durable water shooters. Players will be doused with water splashes – controlled by Polin’s system – according to their game play.