Splashway to Donate ALL Waterpark Admission Proceeds to Hurricane Relief

SHERIDAN, Texas — Splashway Waterpark and Campgrounds in Sheridan, Texas has made the decision to remain open this weekend. “The decision to open the waterpark was not an easy one but we feel like we have an opportunity to use our park even more to help in relief efforts,” says general manager Carl Blahuta. “We have been housing evacuees in our campgrounds and cabins, but we can still do more.” All admission profits from Labor Day weekend will be going toward Hurricane Harvey devastation and flood relief. Splashway understands that everyone has been affected by this tragic event and may not be able to come out this weekend. “Part of our goal in opening is to provide a place for people to come, if they are able, and spend some time with their family to get away,” says Blahuta. The main goal of this weekend is simple, Splashway wants to give families of Texas a fun place to get away, if you can, and to make a difference at the same time. If you would like to give back and are unable to visit the park, Splashway has set up an online funding account. Every dollar that we raise from donations will be given to the gulf coast relief efforts. To donate and/or purchase tickets for this weekend, visit splashway.com or www.splashwaywaterpark.com/hurricane-harvey-donation/

This decision by Splashway is a huge opportunity to raise funds for relief efforts. “The more people that know about it and come out, the more people it will help. This is our opportunity to really give back to the entire gulf coast community who has helped us to become the business we are today. People have been asking what they can do to help. The answer is, come to Splashway with your family this weekend,” Blahuta said.

Splashway Waterpark, located in the heart of south Texas, sits just south of I-10 between Houston and San Antonio and just north of Victoria. Visit www.splashwaywaterpark.com/hurricane-harvey-donation/ and help them make a difference.