SeaWorld Orlando – Hurricane Irma Update

ORLANDO, Fla. — To ensure the safety of our guests, ambassadors and animals during the expected impact from Hurricane Irma, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Discovery Cove, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island will be adjusting schedules as follows:

SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay are currently planning to close by 5 pm ET on Saturday, Sept. 9, pending further updates as we monitor the storm. Both parks will remain closed on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11. Aquatica Orlando and Adventure Island will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 9, through Monday, Sept. 11.Discovery Cove will be closed on Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11.

We have comprehensive weather preparedness plans, and security and zoological staff will remain on property in secure locations as we monitor the storm. We’re also providing support and temporary housing for animals from other zoological facilities in coastal areas expected to have greater impact. Guests are encouraged to check our websites and follow our social media channels for more updates.

Due to the projected path of Hurricane Irma, SeaWorld Orlando, Discovery Cove, Aquatica Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay have enacted our Named Storm Policy, also known as the “Peace of Mind” Policy, effective immediately. The parks are rescheduling or refunding any vacation package or individual park tickets booked through SeaWorld Vacations, Busch Gardens Vacations, DiscoveryCove.com, SeaWorld.com, BuschGardens.com, or the contact center. The parks will not apply any cancellation or change fees for this service.