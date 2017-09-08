ORLANDO, Fla. — For the safety of guests and employees, LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park and Water Park will be closed Saturday, Sept. 9 through Monday, Sept. 11.

LEGOLAND Hotel will remain open to admit arriving guests; LEGOLAND Beach Retreat guests will be relocated to LEGOLAND Hotel. We encourage guests in need of shelter to seek other accommodations as we cannot guarantee resort amenities or access to electricity during severe weather.

For information about Polk County shelters, call the Citizens Information Line at (863) 401-2234 or (866) 661-0228, or visit www.polk-county.net. Emergency information also is available at www.facebook.com/polkcountyem and www.twitter.com/polkemergency.

Guests wishing to reschedule or cancel a LEGOLAND Florida Resort visit can do so without penalties or fees by calling our Customer Service Center at (877) 350-5346. Live chat is available through our website’s Help Center.

This policy applies only to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park tickets, LEGOLAND Water Park tickets and LEGOLAND Hotel or LEGOLAND Beach Retreat reservations booked directly with LEGOLAND Florida Resort or LEGOLAND Vacations, as well as partner hotel reservations and packages booked through LEGOLAND Vacations, from now through seven days past the announcement of a hurricane warning for Polk County issued by the National Hurricane Center.

If a guest’s travel plans were arranged by third-party suppliers, including travel agents, travel-booking websites, ticket resellers and other businesses independent of LEGOLAND Florida Resort and LEGOLAND Vacations, the guest is responsible for any nonrefundable payments as well as any cancellation or change fees charged by those suppliers.

Likewise, if a guest’s travel plans include products or services provided by third-party suppliers, such as airfare, rental cars or vacation insurance, the guest is responsible for any nonrefundable payments as well as any cancellation or change fees charged by those suppliers.

For up-to-date information about LEGOLAND Florida Resort, visit www.LEGOLAND.com/hurricane or our social media channels