CEO Charlie Keegan To Leave Main Event Entertainment

DALLAS, Texas – Main Event Entertainment announced today that Charlie Keegan has resigned as President & Chief Executive Officer of the company. Keegan will step away from his day-to-day duties on Nov. 24, and has agreed to remain available in a consulting capacity for an additional 12 months.

Keegan has led Main Event since Oct. 2006, when the company was sold to Macquarie Leisure Trust Group. During his tenure, the concept was completely re-engineered and put on a steady growth track. Main Event is now the nation’s fastest-growing bowling-anchored dining and entertainment destination, with 38 centers in 14 states, serving more than 20 million guests annually.

Keegan sent a heart-felt message to Main Event employees across the system this morning reading, in part: “Main Event Entertainment has been one of the greatest sources of pride in my life. What we have accomplished together is nothing short of amazing. We have gone from being a locally known bowling alley in Texas to a nationally recognized entertainment brand with industry admiration and global appeal. Our compound annual growth rate the last five years alone is over 30%. And we have built an impressive leadership team, with a proven track record of success, to lead Main Event Entertainment into the future.”

“It is important to me that I share with all of you what I believe makes Main Event Entertainment such a compelling story. It is our reputation as a place with Noticeably Better People and a Noticeably Distinctive Culture,” continued Keegan. “It is people like you that our guests identify with, and people like you that make our experience so special. We are unique in the industry because of all the work you do to create compelling offerings, signature branding, excellent service and amazing properties.”

“People want to be us, companies want to be like us, but there is nothing like the original. I’m so proud of the work you have done and it’s been an honor working with you. There is more amazing left in Main Event Entertainment and I look forward to watching it unfold.”

A leading global search firm has been engaged to find a suitable successor to lead the business through its next phase of development.