World’s Tallest Pendulum Ride, CraZanity, at Six Flags Magic Mountain in 2018 – Now 365 Days of Thrills

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed “Thrill Capital of the World,” today unveiled plans for a crazy fun 2018 when CraZanity, the world’s tallest pendulum ride, makes its debut in late spring. At a record-breaking 17-stories in the air, this impressive giant disk will reach speeds up to 75-miles-per-hour, as it whips back and forth—higher and higher to give riders a staggering view of the world below them.

The Los Angeles-based theme park also recently announced it is entering the destination travel market by launching a 365-day operating calendar on January 1, 2018. With Southern California welcoming more than 47 million visitors annually and a noted theme park mecca, Six Flags will now have an operating schedule on par with all other theme parks in Southern California.

“Known world-wide for having the best thrills bar none, combined with a strong and expanding global Six Flags brand, there is no better time to enter the destination market. The addition of 100 days not only greatly expands our travel industry opportunities, but also allows us to further leverage the vast population of 24-million Southern California residents and our valued Season Pass Holder base who recognize that Six Flags Magic Mountain is hands down the place for thrills,” said Park President Bonnie Sherman Weber. “The new CraZanity is a mash up of craziness and insane fun, an experience different from anything else we have in our unparalleled thrill ride arsenal. We are delighted to introduce what will be the centerpiece of a newly-themed, Boardwalk area, and another world-record attraction.”

The Boardwalk highlights include: