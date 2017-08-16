Six Flags Great Adventure Sets World Record for Most Riders in Pajamas on National Roller Coaster Day, August 16

JACKSON, N.J. — Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ celebrated National Roller Coaster Day August 16 by setting the world record for most roller coaster riders in pajamas with its “Sleep & Soar” event.

167 fans showed up in their super hero pajamas as part of the DC Summer of Super Heroes. Riders spent one hour riding Batman: The Ride exclusively to set the world record.

All participants received a special certificate commemorating the record.