RWS Entertainment Group Presents “The House of Burlesque: A Night at the Circus” for Amusement Today’s 20th Annual Golden Ticket Awards Ceremony

NEW YORK, N.Y. — RWS Entertainment Group, a New York City based full-service production company that creates award-winning custom entertainment, live events, and branded experiences worldwide, announces today “The House of Burlesque: A Night at the Circus,” a custom-designed entertainment experience for Amusement Today’s 20th Annual Golden Ticket Awards ceremony. The distinguished awards, which honor the best of the best in the amusement park industry, will take place Saturday, September 9th at Lake Compounce’s historic Starlight Ballroom in Connecticut.

Fully produced by RWS Entertainment Group, “The House of Burlesque: A Night at the Circus” will transport attendees at the Golden Ticket Awards Ceremony into a vintage, circus-themed burlesque club experience complete with everything from captivating performers, such as contortionists and Burlesque dancers, to dazzling show acts throughout the night. Guests will feel as if they are the club’s patrons stepping through the velvet curtains and entering a real time, vintage world full of circus memorabilia and theatricality. The ballroom will be transformed through scenery, décor and lighting to become an alluring 360-degree spectacle to showcase the glamorous costumes while highlighting the prestigious awards ceremony.

“RWS has a deep relationship with Amusement Today and we’ve been a proud supporter of the Golden Ticket Awards for years,” says Ryan Stana, CEO and Founder of RWS Entertainment Group. “For this we wanted to create an experience that is truly special and never been done before. We hope guests feel immersed in the show within the show.”

RWS Entertainment Group is an Emmy Award-winning, New York-based live entertainment production company that creates custom entertainment, live events and branded experiences for top resorts, cruise lines and theme parks. In 2015, RWS opened the largest facility of its kind in New York City – a 40,000 sq. ft. studio and office complex that houses there large rehearsal studios, vocal rooms, wardrobe and casting departments along with an in-house design lab. All hired performers are housed in fully furnished RWS Apartments adjacent to their office. In 2016, RWS acquired Broadway, film, and TV casting firm, Binder Casting, further expanding RWS’ services. In 2017, RWS announced global expansion with an emphasis on business growth in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.