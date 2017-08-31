Harley Quinn Spinsanity to Debut at Six Flags Over Texas — First-of-Its-Kind Thrill Ride Coming in 2018

ARLINGTON, Texas — Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, announces the next generation in thrill rides and the first-of-its-kind in North America—HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity. Staying true to its namesake, DC iconic Super-Villain HARLEY QUINN and inspired by the movement of a gyroscope, this ride promises to deliver a new level of thrills with unpredictable, gravity-defying flips, twists and turns.

“Once again, Six Flags is the leader in thrills with the most innovative, record-breaking rides and attractions in the industry. As the company’s flagship park, Six Flags Over Texas is home to a long list of world records and world’s firsts and we take great pride in continuing our legacy of one-of-a-kind thrills for all ages,” said Park President Steve Martindale. “HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity is sure to captivate guests with each sinister spin. This fascinating new ride will be perfectly placed with our other DC Super-Villain-themed rides, including THE JOKER, CATWOMAN Whip and THE RIDDLER Revenge in the GOTHAM CITY section of the park.”

HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity features a unique futuristic triple box design that allows the gondola to spin around three separate axes while rotating forward, backwards and sideways simultaneously at up to 70 feet in the air. Seated 24 across with over-the-shoulder harnesses, riders will experience a thrilling combination of negative and positive gravitational forces. By night, the attraction promises to light up the North Texas skies beckoning thrill seekers from near and far.

HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity highlights include:

Unpredictable flips and pivots at heights up to seven stories (70 feet) above the ground;

Unnerving floorless seats that leave riders’ feet dangling as they whirl through the air;

Dazzling nighttime light display; and

Located in the GOTHAM CITY section of the park.



HARLEY QUINN Spinsanity is expected to debut in spring of 2018.