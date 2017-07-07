Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc. completed its acquisition of Worldwide Ticketcraft on June 30, 2017

FORT SMITH, Ark. – Erik Covitz, founder and CEO of Worldwide Ticketcraft (WWTC), and Jim Walcott, President and CEO of Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc. (WW&L) jointly announce the closing of the acquisition of Worldwide Ticketcraft by Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc to better serve their respective customers. This move will consolidate the entrepreneurial drive of WWTC with the strength and capacity of WW&L. Combining the best practices of each company will offer the admissions industry a full suite of products and smart solution choices. Worldwide Ticketcraft will remain in Florida and continue to serve their customers with an expanded product line. Mr. Covitz will serve as Vice President of Market Development for WW&L where he will focus on bringing new products and services to the customers of both companies.

“This is very exciting news for our customers and employees”, said Mr. Walcott. “It’s truly an honor to have the opportunity to join with Erik Covitz and his entire team at Worldwide Ticketcraft” Mr. Covitz added, ”The resources that Weldon, Williams & Lick brings to our company and customers will drive our future growth and new opportunities for our employees.”