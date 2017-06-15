Now Launching! Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster Now Thrilling Guests at SeaWorld San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster opens to the public Friday, June 16, launching guests into a fun, adrenaline-pounding mission inspired by the heroics of the SeaWorld Animal Rescue Team. Named by USA Today as one of the Ten New Cool Rides Coming in 2017, Wave Breaker’s jet-ski style car is the first of its kind in North America. The coaster’s unique design hugs riders in a straddled position as they grip the handle bars and race through a series of high-speed maneuvers, steeply banked turns, and a pair of pulse-pounding launches over water.

“Wave Breaker is an exciting and novel coaster for families to ride together, and adds to SeaWorld’s strong lineup of top-rated coasters,” said SeaWorld San Antonio Park President Carl Lum. “But what truly delights me is that this attraction best represents what SeaWorld is all about – it brings together the best of SeaWorld in one thrilling ride, and carries a message that leaves guests feeling inspired.”

Guests board Wave Breaker: The Rescue Coaster in a queue themed with stories from some of the more than 30,000 rescues by the SeaWorld Rescue Team over the past 50 years. Before launch, riders are assigned a mission – a sea turtle, dolphin or sea lion rescue. After the mission briefing, riders grip the handlebars and prepare to race into action covering 2,600-feet of track. The ride launches directly over the water, creating the sensation that riders are racing across the park’s lake. Each rescue mission takes a train of 16 riders through a more than three minute ride, reaching speeds of up to 44 mph and heights up to 61-feet.

“Wave Breaker provides a coaster experience unlike anything in the current theme park landscape,” said SeaWorld Vice President of Theme Park Development Mike Denninger. “While other coasters feature dramatic changes in speed, once you hit Wave Breaker’s first launch you are moving fast throughout the entire ride. When you combine that consistent high speed with the banked and serpentine turns throughout the ride track that is 90 percent over the surface of the water, you get an unparalleled ride experience.”