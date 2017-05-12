Sherry Howell to Speak at the International Association of Trampoline Parks’ Annual European Conference and Trade Show

ROXBORO, NC – Sherry Howell, Director of Client Success at CenterEdge Software, a leading provider of point-of-sale, online sales and reservations, and ticketing systems for entertainment and recreation facilities, will speak at the International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) European Conference and Trade Show on Monday, May 22 at Hilton London Paddington in the United Kingdom.

Howell’s presentation, “Getting the Return on Your Investment for Your Event Sales Effort,” will provide attendees with reasons why an event sales effort is needed, offer two different approaches to setting sales targets, and discuss strategic ways to examine your current and future sales pipeline.

“It’s virtually impossible to grow your business without dedicated event sales efforts, but this important piece of the pie isn’t always given the love and attention it needs. My hope is to offer differing strategies to help operators determine the approach that makes the most sense for where they are today and what they wish to accomplish,” said Howell.

The first annual European International Association of Trampoline Parks Conference and Trade Show will provide a forum for the exchange of information and opportunities to network with others in the trampoline park industry. The conference program will benefit indoor trampoline park owners, operators and managers, entrepreneurs looking to get into the business, and entertainment center owners looking to add this exciting new attraction to their existing businesses.