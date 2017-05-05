Picsolve Hits The Right Note With Madame Tussauds Nashville

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIF. – Picsolve, the leading digital content creation partner for world-class visitor destinations, has today announced it is providing its innovative imaging technology at Music City’s highly anticipated, new tourist attraction; Madame Tussauds Nashville, Tennessee. Music lovers from across the world will have the chance to capture and instantly share their live experiences as they rub shoulders with music legends from Johnny Cash to Bruno Mars, and current country superstars including Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood.

Picsolve has been chosen as the sole partner to provide the technology behind all the interactive photography experiences within Madame Tussauds Nashville. Visitors can earn social bragging rights by having their photo taken among a host of specially created immersive sets, while surrounded by famous faces, and instantly share this moment with the world. Meanwhile its green screen technology powers an interactive experience where music fans can pose with instruments and imitate the industry’s icons. Their image is captured and made into bespoke take home merchandise, including a personalised vinyl album cover, tour poster and VIP backstage pass.

The growing partnership with Merin Entertainments, known for its iconic wax attractions and other globally recognised family leisure destinations including LEGOLAND® resorts and SEA LIFE centres, continues Picsolve’s rapid expansion in the US and will be the 20th Merlin operation using its innovative imaging technology in the country. The Nashville site is the 16th Madame Tussauds attraction in the world to select Picsolve as its digital content creation partner, building on its strong relationship with the worldwide family entertainment brand.

Danny Low, Head of Retail New Development Midway and RTP, Merlin Entertainment comments: “Picsolve and Merlin Entertainments have a proven track record in providing customers with inventive and exciting image opportunities. Through our partnership, we’re continuing to work together to develop immersive sets and experiences that Madame Tussauds guests can enjoy. We are thrilled to have them on board for this very special musical experience in Nashville, and we look forward to our guests enjoying music through the ages during their time in Music City.”

Alan Wright, Picsolve CEO comments: “We pride ourselves in equipping our partners with the industry-leading tools and the invaluable skillset they need to provide the best possible live experiences for their customers. We set the bar with our creative ideas and themed set installations and we can’t wait to see how Madame Tussauds’ visitors react to the experiences now that it has opened its doors to the public. The US is widely known as the land of opportunity and we see growth in this market as strategically important to our geographic diversification plans and look forward to a long-lasting and mutually beneficial partnership with Merlin Entertainments.”