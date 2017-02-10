First rides on Mystic Timbers to benefit Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation

MASON, Ohio – Kings Island’s new wooden roller coaster, Mystic Timbers, will make its highly anticipated debut to the general public April 15. But guests can experience a new kind of adventure with unexpected thrills before anyone else at the Mystic Timbers First Riders auction event Thursday, April 13. All proceeds will go directly to the Andy & Jordan Dalton Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing life-changing experiences to seriously ill and physically challenged children and their families in the Cincinnati area.

All participants must raise a minimum of $100 to participate in this event. All participants will receive a first official rider t-shirt, dinner, unlimited rides on Mystic Timbers from 7-9 p.m. and a first official rider commemorative ticket. The top five fundraisers will receive an autographed Andy Dalton memorabilia item.

Registration for the event is now open online.

Themed to an abandoned lumber company, the 109-foot-tall wooden roller coaster will feature 16 airtime moments through wooded terrain along 3,265 feet of track at speeds up to 53 mph with an intriguing mystery: What’s in the shed?