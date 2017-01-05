SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Denise Godreau Joins The Company As Chief Marketing Officer

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS), a leading theme park and entertainment company, today announced that Denise Godreau has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Godreau brings extensive industry experience in driving global brand strategy, digital marketing and technology, and revenue generation.

“We are looking forward to the leadership and experience Denise brings to our marketing team,” said Joel Manby, President and Chief Executive Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. “She will be focused on driving increased visitation and communicating the company brand in a meaningful way to help us deliver on our strategic business plan.”

Denise Godreau has been a senior executive in notable companies in hospitality and entertainment for more than 20 years. She has worked at Fortune 500 and startup companies, in the US and abroad, developing a deep understanding of the global consumer and marketplace.

Denise served as a senior executive at Disney Parks for more than a decade, where she was responsible for strategies driving attendance and occupancy for all theme parks, water parks, and hotels for Walt Disney World Resort. Following her successful career at Disney, Denise joined a start-up team to create a new online university (Brandman University in Southern California), and later, a new mega resort (Baha Mar) in Nassau, Bahamas. Earlier in her career, Denise worked for the international divisions of Procter & Gamble, Pizza Hut and Blockbuster Entertainment.

Denise has a Bachelor of Science in economics from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.