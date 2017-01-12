Mystic Timbers roller coaster at Kings Island

MASON, Ohio – Construction on Kings Island’s new Mystic Timbers roller coaster is taking shape. By the time workmen complete construction on the ride, they will have used approximately 330,00 board feet of southern yellow lumber; 30,000 pounds of nails; 88,000 bolts and washers and 5,500 cubic yards of concrete for the foundation. Themed to an abandoned lumber company, the 109-foot-tall wooden roller coaster will feature 16 airtime moments through wooded terrain along 3,265 feet of track at speeds up to 53 mph with a spellbinding mystery: What’s in the shed? Mystic Timbers will make its highly-anticipated debut this spring and will become Kings Island’s 16th roller coaster.



