AIMS Seminar scholarship deadlines extended to Monday, December 5

The deadline to submit a number of scholarship applications for the 2017 AIMS Safety Seminar, has been extended. Applications for the Mark Moore Craftsperson scholarship and the IAAPA Alan Ramsay scholarships will now be accepted through Monday, December 5th.

Complete information on these scholarships along with application forms can be found on the AIMS website at www.aimsintl.org. For questions, please contact AIMS at info@aimsintl.org.