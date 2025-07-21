Subscribe
Big changes behind the scenes at Emerald Park

Emerald Park is excited to share a major step forward in how it operate within the Rides & Attractions department. The attraction officially moved from a paper-based system to CmdCentr -Smart Park Operations, a digital platform built for smarter, more streamlined theme park operations.

What used to live in clipboards, spreadsheets, and filing cabinets is now centralised, accessible, and actionable — in real time from our fingertips.

This transition means:

  •  Live data at our fingertips for smarter decisions
  • Accurate queue times with Guest-Facing displays
  • A more on-the-ground management team
  • A seamless & more enjoyable experience for our guests

This isn’t just a tech upgrade — it’s a culture shift. And it’s all about delivering excellence, efficiency & operations, not just behind the scenes, but on the front lines of every guest interaction.

Emerald Park thanks its team for embracing the change and thanks Owen, Clare & the rest of the team at CmdCentr for helping us modernise our operations.

