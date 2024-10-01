Quassy Amusement Park swings into 2025 with exciting new rides

MIDDLEBURY, Conn. — Quassy Amusement Park & Waterpark will introduce two thrilling new attractions for the 2025 season including a brand-new spinning family roller coaster. This coaster will boast a figure-eight track design with spinning carts, allowing families to share in the excitement as they zip around the winding course, circling around and back again and again for maximum fun.

In addition to the new family coaster, as part of the park’s continuous efforts to enhance the guest experience, Quassy will be retiring the Yo-Yo swing ride and replacing it with a stunning new attraction: the Aladdin Wave Swinger, a custom-built swing ride by Wooddesign Amusement Rides.

Wooddesign Amusement Rides is renowned for its nostalgic, custom-crafted carousels and swing rides, each tailored to reflect the essence of the parks they inhabit. For generations, they’ve produced skillfully carved wood designs, including animals and panels, evoking a timeless charm. The Aladdin Wave Swinger will feature intricate, hand-carved wooden panels inspired by the beloved Aladdin film, combining exquisite craftsmanship with a sense of wonder.

“It’s one thing to be able to introduce a new ride, but having the opportunity to showcase two new rides in one season is rare,” explains Eric Anderson, President of Quassy. “These unique new rides are wonderful additions to our beautiful park. We’re so excited for our guests to experience the thrilling adventure that awaits them in 2025.”