Meow Wolf Education launched to provide an enhanced learning experience

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Meow Wolf is taking its immersive art experiences to a whole new level by adding an exciting dimension: learning. Through their new education guides, you can explore, discover, and engage in ways you’ve never imagined. Meow Wolf announced it has released learning guides that offer an insightful approach to engaging with their multisensory exhibitions through the lenses of environmental, life, and computer science. These guides are available to everyone for free.

Meow Wolf exhibitions have offered a portal to the surreal, with visitors journeying through alien planets, unraveling hidden stories, and discovering wonders that spark inspiration and awe. With the introduction of these learning guides, the experience can become even more enriching for school age children and anyone looking to deepen their experience. The launch of Meow Wolf Education deepens our commitment to learning and discovery, offering new ways for students to engage with our immersive spaces and empowering educators to bring the magic of Meow Wolf into the classroom.

“Meow Wolf Education uncovers a new depth of significance and learning in our artistry. Deeper meaning and real world insights are revealed in the guides and activities,” says Julie Heinrich, Chief Impact Officer. “With a focus on art and science, the learning guides also help students better understand jobs that exist in their communities, whether creative industries like ours, or careers in science, technology, and computing. We’re taking mind expansion to a whole new level!”

Each guide includes pre-visit materials to help learners prepare for their trip, and post-visit activities that encourage deeper exploration of Meow Wolf’s unique blend of art and science. The guides are aligned with state educational standards, making them a valuable tool for teachers and homeschooling families. They are organized by age group and flexible enough to be used for a wide range of learning styles and needs.

The guides cover everything from environmental science in vibrant ecosystems to storytelling techniques through art. In addition, the guides introduce students to the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) careers behind Meow Wolf’s exhibitions, featuring stories and insights from the creative and technical teams who bring the immersive experiences to life.

“Our team at Meow Wolf Grapevine recognizes that field trips can ignite a student’s creativity and imagination. We are committed to providing immersive, fun, and educational experiences that fuel a student’s curiosity, deepen their learning experience, and create lifelong fans of art.” said Meow Wolf Grapevine General Manager Kelly Schwartz.

By launching this new education program, Meow Wolf invites students to experience art not just as spectators but as active participants in the learning process. The goal is to spark curiosity, creativity, and critical thinking—skills that are essential for the next generation.