Universal CityWalk Hollywood welcomes global pop icon Hello Kitty with the debut of Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe, and the Sanrio Smile Shop opening on Friday, September 6

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Universal CityWalk rolls out a virtual pastel pink carpet to welcome the Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe, serving a scrumptious selection of sweet treats and specialty beverages, and the Sanrio Smile Shop, offering a variety of collectible merchandise featuring Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Keroppi, Kuromi, My Melody, Badtz-maru and Chococat. Both venues open at Universal CityWalk on Friday, September 6, 2024.

The Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe and the Sanrio Smile Shop are located adjacent to one another at the heart of Universal CityWalk and complement the Animation Studio Store located within Universal Studios Hollywood which features a wide selection of Hello Kitty merchandise including exclusive items only found at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe, adorned with a giant signature Hello Kitty bow and framed by a pastel pink and white awning, will welcome guests to enjoy a unique, grab-and-go menu with the option to dine at any one of umbrella-covered tables located just outside the walk-up venue. The Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe is the first of its kind to open in Los Angeles.

The all-new Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe will offer a Sanrio-themed menu that presents an array of whimsical creations that include:

Desserts

Hello Kitty ® Mousse Dome – A red chocolate dome-shaped caked with cinnamon mousse, apple pie filling and cinnamon streusel

® – A red chocolate dome-shaped caked with cinnamon mousse, apple pie filling and cinnamon streusel Seasonal Mousse Domes – Seasonal dome cakes inspired by Hello Kitty’s friends crafted uniquely based on their personalities and composed of chocolate mousse and a delicious combination of fruit fillings and sponge cake

– Seasonal dome cakes inspired by Hello Kitty’s friends crafted uniquely based on their personalities and composed of chocolate mousse and a delicious combination of fruit fillings and sponge cake Strawberry Cake – Vanilla sponge cake, strawberry jam and whipped white chocolate ganache

– Vanilla sponge cake, strawberry jam and whipped white chocolate ganache Berry & Cream Churro – Berry stuffed churro with cream cheese frosting

– Berry stuffed churro with cream cheese frosting Birthday Cake – Confetti cake layered with white chocolate mousse topped with whipped white chocolate ganache

– Confetti cake layered with white chocolate mousse topped with whipped white chocolate ganache Macaron Set – A set of raspberry, caramel, vanilla, pistachio and chocolate macarons

– A set of raspberry, caramel, vanilla, pistachio and chocolate macarons Hello Kitty Cookie – A Hello Kitty-shaped sugar cookie topped with royal icing and rainbow sprinkles

Beverages

Hello Kitty ® Strawberry Green Iced Tea – Strawberry green tea, pink sugar rim with strawberries and mint

® – Strawberry green tea, pink sugar rim with strawberries and mint My Melody ™ Lemonade – Strawberry lemonade, yellow sugar rim, garnished with strawberries and a lemon wheel

™ – Strawberry lemonade, yellow sugar rim, garnished with strawberries and a lemon wheel Kuromi ™ Berry Iced Tea – Blackberry tea, purple sugar rim and served with blackberry and mint

™ – Blackberry tea, purple sugar rim and served with blackberry and mint Tuxedosam ™ Lemonade – Blue raspberry lemonade, pink sugar rim served and a lemon wheel

™ Blue raspberry lemonade, pink sugar rim served and a lemon wheel Keroppi ™ Matcha Latte – Frozen matcha latte topped with whipped cream and matcha powder

™ – Frozen matcha latte topped with whipped cream and matcha powder Chococat™ Frozen Mocha – Frozen coffee, chocolate boba, whipped cream topped with chocolate sprinkles

The new Sanrio Smile Shop, located next to the Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe, celebrates all things Sanrio and Hello Kitty. Guests are invited to embrace the cheerful spirit of Hello Kitty and her closest friends, Cinnamoroll, Keroppi, Kuromi, My Melody, Badtz-maru and Chococat, with a wide selection of themed collectibles perfect for enthusiasts and novice fans alike. Iconic statement pieces in vibrant colors with iconic motifs will include such favorites as backpacks with Hello Kitty’s iconic bow, stylish Spirit Jersey®), embellished hats, specialty cups and mugs, collectible pins, t-shirts, plush toys, keychains, jewelry, phone cases, lanyards and much more.

Within the Sanrio Smile Shop, shoppers can also celebrate the charm of the Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe with an exclusive new line of curated merchandise that pays homage to the Cafe by offering guests the opportunity to bring home a piece of its super cute atmosphere. The all-new Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe-themed merchandise is only available at the Sanrio Smile Shop with additional products being added throughout the rest of the year.

The shop also features a dynamic in-store photo op spotlighting Hello Kitty and the Sanrio characters, a perfect shareable moment for fans to enjoy.

Hello Kitty continues to bring her message of friendship and kindness to Universal Studios Hollywood theme park where she meets with guests in a dedicated area adjacent to the Animation Studio Store which offers exclusive merchandise that celebrates her status as a global pop icon. This year, in honor of her 50th anniversary, Hello Kitty also debuted a soft pastel pink flowy dress, embodying the perfect blend of timeless charm and elegance to commemorate her milestone moment as she poses alongside guests for memorable photo ops.