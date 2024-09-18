Superplastic’s Dopeameme Institute for Pleasure Research (D.I.P.R.) to launch this Fall at Area15

LAS VEGAS — Superplastic – the globally renowned character factory making content, experiences and products for those who get it – is about to unleash its most audacious venture yet: the Dopeameme Institute for Pleasure Research (D.I.P.R.). The brick-and-mortar destination is set to make its grand debut this fall inside AREA15, Las Vegas’ pulse-pounding experiential entertainment district. Promising a residency like none other, Dopeameme will offer a 40-minute-long, story-driven experience that will push the boundaries of what immersive entertainment can be.

Spawning from the creative minds behind Superplastic’s top synthetic superstars, Janky and Guggimon, Dopeameme is a testament to the brand’s innovation and imagination. Known for high-profile collaborations with industry giants such as Mercedes-Benz, Gucci, Fortnite, Tommy Hilfiger, The Weeknd, Post Malone and more, Superplastic’s first-ever, brick-and-mortar interactive attraction will redefine what visitors expect from immersive entertainment experiences. Dopeameme will be more than just a visual spectacle—it will provide a robust journey involving active physical participation from its guests, fully engaging them in the quest for pleasure.

Set within a dynamic physical location, Dopeameme will lead visitors-turned-test subjects through a series of immersive rooms, each designed to trigger an actual dopamine rush. Throughout the adventure, guests will encounter interactive delights for all the senses as well as candid photo opportunities that capture their most euphoric moments and exultant dance moves.

By the end of their visit, each guest will receive a personalized digital profile, including multiple photos, their recommended Dopeameme “prescription” that can be purchased at the retail store and other details from their visit they can share on social media.

Packed with Superplastic merch, the onsite retail store will be open to Dopeameme ticket holders and AREA15 visitors alike. Including unique Dopeameme-branded and Las Vegas-themed apparel and impulse buys, the shop will allow visitors to take a piece of the pleasure home and keep the good times rolling.

“D.I.P.R. marks a major leap in Superplastic’s mission to expand our digital dreams and IP character universe into an unforgettable, IRL experience for fans,” said Superplastic CEO Jennifer van Dijk. “AREA15’s pioneering success as a hub for next-gen entertainment provides us with a prime location, where we’re inviting visitors to actively participate in a story-driven adventure that’s as interactive as it is captivating. This is the next evolution of Superplastic’s legacy, converging in an unparalleled Las Vegas experience.”