Next Big Thing: Sacoa showcases revolutionary tech at IAAPA Expo Europe 2024

Sacoa Cashless System, the global leader in FEC technologies, is proud to announce KwikPay, a payment solution especially designed for operators with small or route-based operations. This incredible technology will be on display at the upcoming IAAPA Expo Europe in Amsterdam, from September 24 to 26, and the IAAPA Expo in Orlando, Florida, from November 19 to 22.

KwikPay is designed to enhance the customer experience by simplifying the payment process for arcade games, amusement rides, vending machines, and all coin-operated machines.

With KwikPay, customers can quickly pay by scanning a QR code on the machine with their mobile devices, eliminating the need for coins, tokens, or physical bank cards. This convenient solution empowers operators with increased control and revenue-generating possibilities by offering functionalities like discounted games, loyalty programs with rewards, and more, thereby fostering customer engagement and repeat visits.



Additionally, the elimination of cash transactions significantly reduces the need for maintenance and the risk of theft, allowing for decreased operating costs and peace of mind for business owners.

“KwikPay is an exciting new development for us at Sacoa,” said Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa. “With our long history of innovation and a deep understanding of the amusement industry, we’re confident that KwikPay will provide new partners with a powerful tool to enhance their operations and offer their customers a seamless, modern payment experience.”

Attendees of the IAAPA Expo Europe are encouraged to visit Sacoa Cashless System at booth #8362 to see KwikPay in action. Our team will be there to provide live demonstrations, answer questions, and discuss how this new solution will benefit operators and improve the overall customer experience.