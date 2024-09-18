Movie Park Germany plans “A Quiet Place” horror house for Halloween 2024!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — Until now, Movie Park Germany has been silent as the grave about its newly planned horror house for the upcoming Halloween Horror Festival. Now Germany’s largest movie and amusement park is revealing its best-kept secret. The new horror attraction for 2024 will be based on Paramount Pictures’ record-breaking movie franchise “A Quiet Place”.

The new IP attraction will focus on an intense experience. Guests will have to immerse themselves in well-known key scenes from the box office success – and find their way to freedom between vicious creatures, ominous settings and quiet passages. The new maze therefore fits in perfectly with this year’s park motto “Stay Quiet, Stay Alive”.

The new horror attraction will officially open on 3 October. The conception plan is already very telling: The novelty is not only based on one of the most famous horror movie licenses of recent years – but will also become Europe’s largest indoor horror house to date, with an area of over 1400 m² / 15070 ft².

A Quiet Place – A horror blockbuster comes to life at Movie Park

“The demand for an IP horror house has been very strong among our guests,” says Halloween Project Manager Manuel Prossotowicz. “Thanks to the cooperation with Paramount Global, we can not only fulfill this wish, but also bring a well-known franchise to the park that will further immerse guests in the world of the horror genre.”

In a total of eight detailed scenes, horror and movie fans can prove their courage in a post-apocalyptic setting. The horror attraction includes the first two movies of the franchise and will bring the supermarket scene, the forest and the silo to life, among others.

Movie Park’s long-standing partners IMAmotion and IMAscore will be responsible for the realization of the project, playing a major role behind the scenes and on the Halloween set. The team will pay special attention to an authentic implementation of the design language and the sets of the movie.

While horror houses often feature narrow and winding corridors, more spacious areas will now contribute to the unique atmosphere in this new experience. “This is a challenge that had to be carefully considered right from the initial concept phase. We intend to catch visitors’ attention and gaze in the best possible way – even distracting them if necessary – to create a thrilling overall experience,” explains Managing Director Xaver Willebrand.

Furthermore, the technical aspects, sound design and content implementation of the new horror house are part of a detailed concept. For example, the integration of special speakers and authentic sound effects from the movie will enhance the new attraction.

The most recent film in the franchise, “A Quiet Place: Day One”, opened to nearly $100 million worldwide and set the franchise record for the biggest opening at the global box office. To date, “A Quiet Place: Day One” has grossed over $261 million worldwide.