It’s a girl! — Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo welcomes baby Reticulated Giraffe

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is excited to announce the birth of a female reticulated giraffe born the morning of August 16 to 11-year-old giraffe Faye and 14-year-old Ezeji. The baby giraffe currently stands at 5’10” and 150 lbs. and is doing very well in the days following her birth. Her name will be unveiled at a later date.

“The Zoo’s Animal Care Team is thrilled to welcome a new giraffe calf into the Zoo family,” shares Rick Schuiteman, Zoo Executive Director. “Faye gave birth in the early morning hours on the 16th and has been an attentive mother.”

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is now home to a herd of six reticulated giraffe, five females and one male. The calf and mother, Faye, were given access to start exploring the giraffe exhibit earlier this week. We provide all of the animals in our care choice and control, meaning they have access to their exhibits but may choose to remain in their behind-the-scenes spaces.

Please be patient with the new little one as she becomes comfortable with the exhibit space and with the other giraffes in our care.

“The first few days, baby girl spent exclusive time with mother, Faye, inside the giraffe barn. The rest of the herd were curious to meet the little one, and introductions to all the giraffe over the past weeks went very well,” said Michelle Smurl, Director of Animal Care. “After the introduction period, the next step was to venture out into the outdoor exhibit, which usually starts slow as she gains confidence.”

This baby reticulated giraffe becomes the Zoo’s newest ambassador representing wild giraffe in Africa. Giraffe populations continue to plummet due to poaching, habitat destruction and civil unrest. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo supports the Giraffe Conservation Foundation (GCF), an organization working to research giraffes and implement ways to save them. The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo financially contributes annually to GCF. To learn more about giraffe conservation and how you can help, visit kidszoo.org.

Thank you to Fifth Third Bank for supporting Zoo babies.