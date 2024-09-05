ETF Ride Systems unveils “Dynamic Mover”

NEDERWEERT — ETF Ride Systems launches its latest innovation, the “Dynamic Mover”, at the IAAPA Expo in Amsterdam. This groundbreaking ride vehicle represents ETF’s commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology in the amusement park industry.

ETF Ride Systems, a market leader and a pioneer for over 25 years in trackless vehicles, continues its legacy of innovation with the launch of the Dynamic Mover. Since introducing the first trackless ride decades ago, ETF has set the standard for versatility, reliability, and technological advancement in the attractions industry. The Dynamic Mover represents the next generation of movement freedom and performance, designed to push the boundaries of what’s possible in modern attractions. It redefines the guest experience with its versatility and advanced features:

Omni-directional movement: the Dynamic Mover can rotate and move in any direction, offering a full 360° chassis rotation on the spot, and allowing seamless “crab-walking” from a standstill. This flexibility allows parks to design more immersive and dynamic ride experiences that captivate guests. The ability to navigate tight spaces also maximizes the use of available space, enabling more creative and compact ride layouts.

the Dynamic Mover can rotate and move in any direction, offering a full 360° chassis rotation on the spot, and allowing seamless “crab-walking” from a standstill. This flexibility allows parks to design more immersive and dynamic ride experiences that captivate guests. The ability to navigate tight spaces also maximizes the use of available space, enabling more creative and compact ride layouts. Wireless navigation: the Dynamic Mover operates with an advanced optical navigation system, offering a flexible track layout that is only limited by your imagination. It is ETF’s new navigation technology next to its embedded and trusted guide wires. Without the need for physical tracks or embedded guide wires, parks save on installation and maintenance costs. For guests, it’s always a surprise where the ride will take them, keeping the experience fresh and exciting each time they enjoy it.

the Dynamic Mover operates with an advanced optical navigation system, offering a flexible track layout that is only limited by your imagination. It is ETF’s new navigation technology next to its embedded and trusted guide wires. Without the need for physical tracks or embedded guide wires, parks save on installation and maintenance costs. For guests, it’s always a surprise where the ride will take them, keeping the experience fresh and exciting each time they enjoy it. Enhanced performance: with higher maximum speeds and faster rotations, this vehicle can accelerate up to 1.5 m/s² and rotate the cabin up to 10 rpm. When both – vehicle and top – rotate even up to 20 rpm. Optional hill-climbing capabilities ensure a thrilling experience on any terrain. This enhanced performance attracts a broader demographic, from families to thrill-seekers. The optional features add versatility, allowing parks to offer unique experiences that stand out in our competitive market.

with higher maximum speeds and faster rotations, this vehicle can accelerate up to 1.5 m/s² and rotate the cabin up to 10 rpm. When both – vehicle and top – rotate even up to 20 rpm. Optional hill-climbing capabilities ensure a thrilling experience on any terrain. This enhanced performance attracts a broader demographic, from families to thrill-seekers. The optional features add versatility, allowing parks to offer unique experiences that stand out in our competitive market. Sustainable power: the Dynamic Mover is powered by a high capacity onboard battery system, providing up to 14 hours of continuous operation after overnight charging. This enables the Dynamic Mover to run efficiently throughout the park’s operating hours without intermittent charging.

the Dynamic Mover is powered by a high capacity onboard battery system, providing up to 14 hours of continuous operation after overnight charging. This enables the Dynamic Mover to run efficiently throughout the park’s operating hours without intermittent charging. Versatile capacity: designed to accommodate up to 6 guests per vehicle, with an optional upgrade for 8, the Dynamic Mover is perfect for a wide range of attractions. The flexible capacity allows parks to adjust for different crowd levels, maximizing throughput during peak times and ensuring a smooth, enjoyable experience for guests.

These enhancements make the Dynamic Mover a game-changing addition to any theme park, offering not just an innovative ride experience but also tangible benefits in terms of operational efficiency, sustainability, and guest satisfaction.

The Dynamic Mover premiers and rides at ETF’s stand #10625 during the IAAPA Expo in Amsterdam.