September 2024

The SEPTEMBER 2024 issue includes:

  • Vekoma, Zamperla, Gosetto and SBF rides fill land at Energylandia
  • Playland at the PNE launches its newest coaster: ThunderVolt
  • Family fun soars at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with Phoenix Rising
  • Single-rail Mahuka from Intamin zips into Walibi Rhône-Alpes
  • Kings Dominion announces major B&M wing coaster: Rapterra
  • Carowinds to add rides from Mack, ART Engineering, more in 2025
  • New, reimagined rides entertain at Six Flags America’s Steamtown
  • Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk adds double fun with two new rides
  • Germany’s Tripsdrill opens Wild Swing from ART Engineering
  • Ride Engineers Switzerland reveals innovative Oracle attraction
  • Andretti’s opens its latest FEC in Texas, complete with largest track
  • Despite heat, construction, Ohio State Fair enjoys a good run
  • Trio of new rides debuts on the Wisconsin State Fair midway
  • Schlitterbahn opens Schatze’s Storybrook Park, new Hillside Terrace
  • IAAPA Expo Europe set for biggest trade show ever in Amsterdam
  • Family-owned, operated parks report a good 2024, plans for 2025
  • Women of Influence: Gatorland’s Savannah Boan
  • Allentown’s Dorney Park hosts the annual PAPA Summer Meeting
  • NEAAPA holds its 111th annual Summer Meeting
  • Secure your registration for 2024’s Golden Ticket Awards networking event
  • Vourderis’ family perseverence keeps Deno’s Wonder Wheel turning
  • Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk’s Giant Dipper celebrates milestone
  • Safety training seminars ramp up for upcoming 2024-2025 season
  • Parts available online saves time, helps profits … and much more!
