September 2024
By amusementtoday | August 21, 2024
The SEPTEMBER 2024 issue includes:
- Vekoma, Zamperla, Gosetto and SBF rides fill land at Energylandia
- Playland at the PNE launches its newest coaster: ThunderVolt
- Family fun soars at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with Phoenix Rising
- Single-rail Mahuka from Intamin zips into Walibi Rhône-Alpes
- Kings Dominion announces major B&M wing coaster: Rapterra
- Carowinds to add rides from Mack, ART Engineering, more in 2025
- New, reimagined rides entertain at Six Flags America’s Steamtown
- Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk adds double fun with two new rides
- Germany’s Tripsdrill opens Wild Swing from ART Engineering
- Ride Engineers Switzerland reveals innovative Oracle attraction
- Andretti’s opens its latest FEC in Texas, complete with largest track
- Despite heat, construction, Ohio State Fair enjoys a good run
- Trio of new rides debuts on the Wisconsin State Fair midway
- Schlitterbahn opens Schatze’s Storybrook Park, new Hillside Terrace
- IAAPA Expo Europe set for biggest trade show ever in Amsterdam
- Family-owned, operated parks report a good 2024, plans for 2025
- Women of Influence: Gatorland’s Savannah Boan
- Allentown’s Dorney Park hosts the annual PAPA Summer Meeting
- NEAAPA holds its 111th annual Summer Meeting
- Secure your registration for 2024’s Golden Ticket Awards networking event
- Vourderis’ family perseverence keeps Deno’s Wonder Wheel turning
- Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk’s Giant Dipper celebrates milestone
- Safety training seminars ramp up for upcoming 2024-2025 season
- Parts available online saves time, helps profits … and much more!