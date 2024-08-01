Sacoa and SEGA’s powerful partnership strikes again at Mulligans Hemel Hempstead

Sacoa Cashless System is proud to announce its latest installation at Mulligans Hemel Hempstead, in partnership with SEGA Amusements International and Adventure Leisure. This new setup elevates the entertainment experience at Mulligans, a 15,000-square-foot venue in Jarman Park.

The double-award-winning K4 Kiosks make it easy for visitors to acquire and recharge Mulligans cards. e-Tickets can be redeemed at the redemption counter, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable experience for all guests.

Mulligans offers a variety of attractions, including the largest arcade area to date with over 40 games in collaboration with SEGA Amusements International, an 18-hole Crazy Golf course, Electro-Darts, pool tables, ping pong, virtual reality experiences, and more.

For operators, Sacoa provides numerous benefits, including streamlined operations, real-time income data, enhanced visitor analytics, expanded offerings for customers, the elimination of coin jams and cash theft, reduced staff overheads, and more. These advantages have led to operators seeing up to a 30% increase in sales.

Pol Mochkovsky, CEO of Sacoa International, stated, “[…w]e are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with SEGA Amusements International and Adventure Leisure on the installation of our Sacoa Cashless System at Mulligans Hemel Hempstead. This partnership promises to deliver an exceptional entertainment experience for all visitors while providing significant benefits for the operator. We look forward to continuing our mission of enhancing entertainment venues worldwide.”

With thousands of installations in more than 70 countries, Sacoa continues to lead in managing and controlling entertainment facilities. As more operators adopt its cashless solutions, SEGA Amusements International plans to expand new installations, keeping Sacoa at the forefront of future arcade and entertainment centers.