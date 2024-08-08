New Zamperla’s Family Coaster 155 at Knott’s Berry Farm and Peppa Pig Theme Park

This year marks an exciting chapter for Zamperla’s family- friendly attractions, with two highly anticipated rides debuting at major theme parks. These are two Family Coaster 155’s, each showcasing immersive theming and exceptional customer interaction, underscoring Zamperla’s dedication to creating unforgettable experiences for visitors of all ages.

“These two attractions exemplify Zamperla’s dedication to realizing our purpose of delivering smiles,” says Adam Sandy, Roller Coaster Sales and Marketing Director at Zamperla. “It has been a lot of fun for our team to work with the IP owners to design parks limited only by the size of imagination, allowing even the youngest riders to experience the thrill of their first coaster adventure.”

Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister Coaster, a Zamperla Family Coaster 155, is one of the several new additions to the newest Camp Snoopy™ at Knott’s Berry Farm.

The attraction, along with a Super Happy Swing and a Dino Convoy, has already captivated young visitors and their families, who have enjoyed the fun-filled sensations on board.

The coaster features engaging theming inspired by the beloved Peanuts characters, providing a charming adventure for kids of all ages and their families.”Experiencing first rides and first theme park moments as a family is what Knott’s is all about,” said Jon Storbeck, Vice President and General Manager at Knott’s Berry Farm. “Our newly reimagined Camp Snoopy will allow parents and kids to ride and play together and be truly immersed in a summer camp experience right alongside the entire Peanuts Gang.”

This project marks three decades of collaboration between Knott’s Berry Farm and Zamperla. One of the main focuses of this attraction is the theming using the Peanuts™ IP. It offers a new experience for park-goers, fitting the great storytelling found at Knott’s Berry Farm, showcasing the artistry and care of Zamperla’s artistic department.

“This has been one of the most challenging IPs for our team,” says Enrico Patechi, Creative Design Manager “Our artistic team works with great care, experience, and precision, which is crucial because working with intellectual properties is not easy. Adapting the IP to the strict rules of the mechanical ride and safety constraints is indeed demanding. We must achieve this without altering the IP, maintaining accurate proportions and design guidelines, and meeting both the client’s and the brand’s requirements.”

Another attraction where theming and IP work have been highly significant is Papa Wutz’ Achterbahn, another Zamperla Family Coaster 155 at the brand-new Peppa Pig Theme Park in Germany.

“Hasbro’s Peppa Pig and her loving family coming to Günzburg, Germany is our opportunity to bring joy, create connections, and make memories for families with young children throughout Europe,” said Scott O’Neil, Merlin CEO, at the opening.

The project includes Papa Wutz’ Achterbahn, one of Zamperla’s Family Coaster 155, crafted specifically for young children and their families, and a Zamperla Jumping Star. The Family Coaster 155, already loved by park-goers, invites guests to join Daddy Pig on a fun journey, providing just the right amount of excitement for little ones experiencing their first coaster with both a lift and launch. The Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster is not the only one created by Zamperla. The first one opened in 2022 at the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Florida, and another one is set to open before the end of the year at the Peppa Pig Theme Park in Dallas.