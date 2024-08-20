Letter from George Smith, executive chairman & founder of Family Entertainment Group

Dear FEG Family and Industry Colleagues,

Over 20 years ago, I founded Family Entertainment Group with aspirations, grit, dreams, and a lot of stubbornness. During this time, our industry has undergone significant changes, from equipment advancements to technological innovations. I am incredibly proud of the role that FEG and its dedicated team have played in shaping these transformations. We’ve weathered economic storms, 9/11, and even a global pandemic. From our humble beginnings as an operator in Castaway Bay, Sandusky, Ohio, we’ve grown to become one of the largest and most respected entertainment companies in the world. I cannot say thank you enough to my family, partners, and employees for helping us grow into the market leader we are today.

Reflecting on this journey, I recognize we’ve experienced great successes together. These include leading the greatest team in amusements and having the privilege of contributing to our industry’s growth. Each step of the way has been focused on providing the very best in family entertainment and recruiting and nurturing the best people in the industry.

As companies expand, nurturing their development becomes critical. This involves embracing new technology, upgrading equipment, and attracting additional talent. Today, I’m thrilled to announce a significant step forward in this direction.

Rex Jackson has accepted our offer to join the FEG family as our new CEO and my hand-picked successor. Rex brings a wealth of related industry experience, joining us from Merlin Entertainments as Managing Director of Legoland Parks North America. I’m confident he’ll lead us to even greater heights. He will fully assume the day-to-day responsibilities of CEO, allowing me to transition into the role of Executive Chairman. In this capacity, I’ll focus on long-term strategy and growth initiatives, key industry and client relationships, and providing support to our C-suite.

As the largest single private stockholder and founder of Family Entertainment Group, I remain committed to our success. I look forward to the next chapter and am excited about what we can achieve in the next 20 years!

Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey.

Warm regards,

George Smith

Family Entertainment Group Founder and Executive Chairman