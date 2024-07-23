Wavegarden Bays: the best place to learn to surf

SAN SEBASTIAN — Wavegarden is excited to shine a light on The Bays, a surfing zone that positively impacts both the way people learn surfing and the financial viability of our wave parks. While much attention is often given to the larger, more impressive Turn, Barrel, and Air waves, the Bays are equally as important for the accessibility of surfing and the success of surf parks.

For business owners, the Bays, with their high capacity of 50 surfers (25 on each side), represent 30-40% of the lagoon’s turnover. And, as the Bay waves are the continuation of the Reef waves, known as reform, they require zero additional energy.

For surfers who are starting out, the Bays offer possibly the safest and most optimal conditions to learn, facilitating rapid improvement. The slow-moving white-water and open-face waves that rise 50 cm high provide ideal rides between 14-18 seconds long. During a one-hour session, all surfers have the opportunity to catch 15 or more waves – something almost impossible to achieve in the ocean.

At one of the most recent Wavegarden facilities to open, Surfland Brasil in Garopaba, the depth in the Bays varies between knee and waist-deep, so surfers are never out of their comfort zone. There´s even a non-slip liner with a cushion underlay to further enhance safety.

Achieving the perfect conditions in The Bays has been no small feat. Surprisingly, it has required almost as much effort as developing a good air section in the Reef area. What initially seemed straightforward – creating a white water wave that rolls towards the shore – turned out to be quite complex. Our main challenges included obtaining the optimum size and power, and managing currents to ensure they move correctly without sweeping surfers away.

But huge strides have been made and our fluid dynamic experts were thrilled with their recent accomplishments at Surfland Brasil, Garopaba, where The Bay waves are ideal, and turbulence is low.

“The Bays of Surfland are the best of any wave pool in the world, an achievement that has taken many years of testing”, explained Josema Odriozola, CEO and Founder of Wavegarden. “The challenge has been to tame the forces in the water, but I think now we have cracked the code.”

The lagoon operations team at Surfland has developed an innovative method of organizing students in a long line as they await their next wave. Students simply hold on to the leg rope of the surfer in front of them, which keeps everyone neatly positioned in the channel.

Importantly, it is in the Bays that tomorrow’s customers are developing their skills, gaining experience, and fostering a lifelong love for surfing. With nearly 20 different waves to master, today’s Bay surfers are set to become the Reef surfers of tomorrow.

Wavegarden continues to lead the way in providing unparalleled surfing experiences, and the Wavegarden Bays are a testament to our commitment to innovation, safety and accessibility.



