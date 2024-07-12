Noah’s Ark Waterpark opens reimagined water playground

WISCONSIN DELLS — A beloved family attraction is making a triumphant comeback after five seasons to Noah’s Ark Waterpark. Complete with a new look and modern enhancements, OctoExplorer has undergone a multi-year transformation project to bring the iconic bright yellow submarine attraction. Originally opened in 1994, OctoExplorer has been a family favorite at America’s Largest Waterpark for decades and is now open at the park for pint-sized guests to enjoy.

To bring back the under-the-sea theme attraction, Noah’s Ark worked directly with Fix Your Park, a company based in Seguin, Texas. The first order of business was to refresh the paint, adding more vibrant colors to the four slides and the center submarine structure. The park has also integrated new technology throughout the attraction to enhance the adventure. Inside the submarine, guests will now find a television and surround sound system, creating an immersive environment that transports guests deep underwater.

“Noah’s Ark offers a variety of attractions for our visitors of all ages, the return of OctoExplorer to our lineup offers even more variety for our smallest guests,” Noah’s Ark General Manager Christopher Mortensen said. “This attraction holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we are proud to honor its history while bringing it into the future with innovative updates.”

In addition to the technological upgrades, the OctoExplorer features four smaller water slides for the kiddos and a periscope, providing endless fun and exploration. These new elements, combined with the classic charm of the attraction, make for an unforgettable experience.

OctoExplorer is one of more than 50 attractions at Noah’s Ark, which was named the Best Outdoor Waterpark by Newsweek for 2024. Nominees were handpicked by experts across various industries, and voted on by its readers, the Newsweek award recognizes Noah’s Ark as the premier destination for water park thrills.