Jack Morey 1960-2024

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Jack Morey, the creative force behind Morey’s Piers for the past three decades. Jack wasn’t particularly fond of titles, but was the Company’s Executive Vice President, Chief Creative Officer, and, most importantly, champion of “it will be beautiful…we change everything.”

Jack’s life is a testament to his passion, creativity, and unwavering love of the beauty of people, experiences, and life…which he often insisted on viewing upside down via an impromptu handstand..

Although known for his eccentric and gregarious persona, Jack would often dive deeply and quickly into conversations. Not one to recognize conventional boundaries, a favorite Jack question upon meeting someone was, “What do you love?” A question which he was genuinely curious about, which presumably left the unguarded recipient pondering the meaning of life a little more deeply than moments prior.

Jack was long fascinated with people, design, and public spaces from all around the world, and spent his life and career working to bring his incredible and innate creativity to life. If you’ve visited Wildwood, you’ve been touched by Jack’s vision. The Rio Grande Avenue Gateway, the iconic “Wildwoods” sign, the Wildwood Dog Park and Beach, the Socratic Outdoor Learning Center, the Doo-Wop style architecture, Starlux Mini Golf, and his latest project the Big Little 9 Golf Course are just a few, and of course, Morey’s Piers and Resorts, all bear Jack’s unique vision. He drew inspiration from the most unlikely places and poured his passion for beauty, art, and human interaction into everything in which he was involved. Jack adored the Wildwoods, often describing it as – “not a place for everybody, but it is a place for anybody,” and in answering the question of what’s your favorite project, there was no hesitation, simply – “the next one, but first we much fall in love.”

Jack saw the world in a way few others do, often combining elements which logically shouldn’t work together…but did. Not one for meetings, committees, or offices (and reported to have declared in jest that budgets were for wimps), he was most often found in the field either dreaming, designing, or clearing the way for his next vision. Jack’s perspective and passion are inspirations that, while irreplaceable, we will strive to follow as we continue with his personal quest to make Morey’s Piers the “Greatest Seaside Park in the World.”

While Jack loved his job, his true passion in life was his family. He loved his Bride of 36 years, Karen, and his two children, Zack (Morgan) and Jordan (Alyssa), and the many dog companions he had throughout his life, presently Hobbes, Finley, and Frankie. When his grandchildren (Jack, Miller, and Nora) were born, he was the first to jump to the ground to teach them to crawl, spending almost as much time on the ground as the newborns.

We will draw inspiration from Jack’s constant intrigue and inspiration from the world around him and, in turn, his love of life, people, and creativity. For all of this, we, and anyone who spent time with Jack, are forever grateful.

Services will be held on Monday, July 29 at Assumption Church located at 7100 Seaview Ave in Wildwood Crest. The Gathering will be from 10 AM – 1 PM, with services immediately to follow.