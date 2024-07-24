BDR Design Group: A “simply amazing” chapter ends

As we close the final chapter of BDR Design Group, we celebrate over 40 years of creativity, innovation, and unparalleled success. It has been an extraordinary journey, bringing to life entertainment destinations that have delighted and inspired millions around the world.

Our success has been fueled by the incredible talents and dedication of our team. Together, we have designed unforgettable experiences, each project a testament to our shared vision and passion. We are immensely proud of the legacy we leave behind, one built on creativity, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Bruce D. Robinson, our founder and President, has been the heart and soul of BDR Design Group. His vision and leadership have shaped our path and inspired us all.

Effective September 30th, Bruce will be retiring to embrace more precious moments with his family, and BDR Design Group will be closing the doors on its traditional design practice. Bruce will continue to share his expertise, consulting on unique projects, serving long term clients, and supporting former teammates in their future endeavors.

As we reflect on our achievements, we are filled with gratitude for the friendships, partnerships, and memories we have forged. The spirit of BDR Design Group will live on in the extraordinary projects we have created and in the hearts of those who have been part of our journey.

Thank you to all of the wonderful people that have been a part of our lives over the years and for being a part of our story. Here’s to the future, filled with new adventures and endless possibilities.