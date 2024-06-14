Intamin — Hot Racer, Mahuka Walibi Rhône-Alpes, France

Mahuka, meaning “escape” in Hawaiian, invites visitors to explore the heart of an abandoned temple built in honor of the God of Fire on a secluded island in the South Pacific. But be careful not to provoke the God’s sacred fire, or risk becoming a prisoner of the temple! Escape the site, conquer your fears, and brace yourself for an unforgettable ride, full of sensations you won’t want to miss!

Intamin’s Hot Racer is an innovative single–rail roller coaster model designed to maximize thrills in a compact space. With its slender trains and track design, the Hot Racer offers unparalleled flexibility for layout creativity, allowing for the incorporation of thrilling elements within a limited footprint.

Prepare for an adrenaline-pumping ride as Mahuka boasts two launches and seatings positioned close to the track, delivering an immersive high-speed experience with thrilling elements throughout the layout. The “backboned” track design reduces the number of columns needed in comparison to other track designs, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the ride with the already iconic double top-hat.

Featuring stunningly custom-themed trains, Mahuka allows riders to experience high comfort and freedom using Intamin’s highly successful LSM seat design, widely considered one of the most comfortable coaster seats on the market. Additionally, the seats were enhanced with new padding to accommodate riders as small as 120 cm (4 ft).

The in-line seating configuration, coupled with the absence of over-the-shoulder restraints, ensures quick boarding and disembarking, while providing guests with a liberating sense of openness and maximum comfort.

Building upon its predecessor at Luna Park in Australia, the new Hot Racer has undergone significant enhancements. The chassis was significantly refined to enhance ride comfort and ensure an even better fit to the track. Additionally, the brand-new carbon fiber lap bars contribute to a lighter train and lower center of gravity, enhancing the experience with an even smoother ride.

Embark the adventure with Mahuka at Walibi Rhône-Alpes. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker or a casual visitor, Mahuka promises an experience that will leave you breathless and craving more. Visit Walibi Rhone-Alpes and see why Mahuka is the the next step in single-rail roller coaster design!